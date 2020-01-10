MEADE - David W. Zeller, 62, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Meade District Hospital.Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation will follow visitation with a memorial service to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury, KS, January 14, 2020, at 10:30a.m.

David W. Zeller

