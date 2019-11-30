LITTLE RIVER - Sidney Ray Loughbridge, passed away peacefully at home, November 23, 2019, in Little River, KS.

Sid was a man that loved a simple life and living life to the fullest. Born November 28, 1953, to Delmar and Virginia Lee Loughbridge, in Little River, KS. Sid, had a love for music and building things like log splitters, wood burners, large meat smokers and rebuilding cars and motors. He loved life, laughing, family and friends. He lived life to the fullest.

Sidney is survived by: his companion, Mary Petty; stepsons; Bill R. Petty, Joe L. Petty and Shane M. Petty. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Services will be held at a later date.