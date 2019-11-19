DODGE CITY - Marsha L. Miller, 72, died November 17, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with cremation following. Memorials: Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Marsha Miller

