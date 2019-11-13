Matthew Ernsting

LARNED - Matthew John Ernsting died after a short illness in Hays, Kansas on November 9, 2019, at the age of 61.

Matthew is survived by: mother, Marlene Ernsting of Ellinwood; children, Levi Ernsting of Shelton, Washington, Rebeka Watson of Edinborough, Scotland; and five grandchildren; siblings, Guy Ernsting of Ellinwood and Andrew Ernsting of Overland Park, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father, William Ernsting.

Matthew was born on April 13, 1958, in La Lima, Honduras to William and Marlene Ernsting. He attended school in Ellinwood, Kansas and graduated from Ellinwood High School in 1977. He wed Kathleen Payne in 1983. The couple had two children. He was a long-time resident of Larned, working at the Larned State Hospital in patient care for more than 30 years, and he also served in the United States National Guard. He attended The Fathers House faith community in Larned.

Matthew was a people person, gregarious and warm. He was always quick with a quip, or if time allowed a story. He had a deep rumbling laugh that was unmistakable. He loved the holidays and Christmas time with his family.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, November 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ellinwood. Rev. Tom Thierfelder will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Matt's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Welcome Inn Senior Center 113 W 4th St, Larned, KS, 67550.