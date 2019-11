SPEARVILLE - Erma E. Vierthaler, 91, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Reflections Living of Dodge City. More information about her life, survivors and services to be given at a later date by Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.

Erma E. Vierthaler

