MEDICINE LODGE - Alvey Ervin Turner, Jr., 71, of Medicine Lodge, KS, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Pratt Health and Rehab, Pratt, KS. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Medicine Lodge, KS with Pastor Tom Walters officiating.

Alvey Turner, Jr.

