NESS CITY - Kirby Lee VanDegrift, 64, died October 24, 2019, in Ness City. He was born September 22, 1955, in Ness City to Barry and Loretta (Switzer) VanDegrift. Memorial service will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Contributions to the Kirby VanDegrift Funeral Fund.

Kirby VanDegrift

NESS CITY - Kirby Lee VanDegrift, 64, died October 24, 2019, in Ness City. He was born September 22, 1955, in Ness City to Barry and Loretta (Switzer) VanDegrift. Memorial service will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Contributions to the Kirby VanDegrift Funeral Fund.