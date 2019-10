ULYSSES - James C. 'Mike' Michael, 87, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Survived by wife, O. Lavonne, and sons, Anthony and Troy. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Shelton Memorial Christian Church. Visitation is 2 p.m. " 8 p.m. Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

James 'Mike' Michael

ULYSSES - James C. 'Mike' Michael, 87, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Survived by wife, O. Lavonne, and sons, Anthony and Troy. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Shelton Memorial Christian Church. Visitation is 2 p.m. " 8 p.m. Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.