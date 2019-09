Wichita -- Shawn Christopher Kail, 46, formerly of McPherson, died September 10, 2019.

Wichita -- Shawn Christopher Kail, 46, formerly of McPherson, died September 10, 2019.

Funeral: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 17, at All Saints Catholic Church, Wichita. Graveside service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, McPherson Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, in Parish Hall at the church.

Memorials: Wichita Blues Society or The Pat Fund c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.