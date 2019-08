HESSTON - Donald E. Bainum, 90, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. Graveside services 10:30 a.m., Tuesday August 27th at Highland Church Cemetery, rural Newton, KS. He was a retired Draftsman from Hesston Hay and Forage. Visitation Monday 6:30p.m. until 8 p.m. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

Donald Bainum

HESSTON - Donald E. Bainum, 90, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. Graveside services 10:30 a.m., Tuesday August 27th at Highland Church Cemetery, rural Newton, KS. He was a retired Draftsman from Hesston Hay and Forage. Visitation Monday 6:30p.m. until 8 p.m. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.