WICHITA - Dr. Jack M. Rudd, DDS, 85, of Wichita, died August 14, 2019. At the request of Jack, there will be no services held. Contributions: Wellington Humane Society, PO Box 494, Wellington, Kansas. Arrangements are by Cornejo|Day Funeral Home & Crematory, Wellington, Kansas.

