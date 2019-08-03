NEWTON - Mary Ann Miller, 79, died Wednesday July 31, 2019. Services 10 a.m., Monday August 5, 2019, at the First Church of God in Newton. Survivors include her son, Robert of Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

