DODGE CITY - Don D. Thomas, 73, passed away June 9, 2019, in Beloit. Don was born in Dodge City on May 18, 1946, to Walter and Zola (Algrim) Thomas. Cremation has been chosen. Family will greet friends for the Celebration of Life at the Dodge City VFW, 13th and Division, from 1 to 4 p.m. on August 3, 2019.

Don Thomas

