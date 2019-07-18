Ivy Irene Mendenhall - On the evening of Saturday, July 13, 2019, Ivy of Hutchinson, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 97. She was born March 18, 1922, in London, England to William John Owen Petts and Annie Apps Petts. After finishing school, she worked in a dress shop. When WWII began, she joined the Land Women's Army, where she met William Mendenhall and later married. Ivy came to the United States a year after the war was over to be with her husband.

Ivy Irene Mendenhall

Ivy Irene Mendenhall - On the evening of Saturday, July 13, 2019, Ivy of Hutchinson, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 97. She was born March 18, 1922, in London, England to William John Owen Petts and Annie Apps Petts. After finishing school, she worked in a dress shop. When WWII began, she joined the Land Women's Army, where she met William Mendenhall and later married. Ivy came to the United States a year after the war was over to be with her husband.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, William John and Annie; two sisters, Eileen and Ann; one brother, William; her husband, William Mendenhall.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are: three children, Neil Mendenhall of Hutchinson, Keith (Antonette) Mendenhall of South Hutchinson, and Christine (Stephon) Foster of Oakdale, Louisiana; twelve grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren, two nephews, along with a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 East 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Tim Carey officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be given to the Emanuel Lutheran Church and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel. www.hutchinsonfc.com

