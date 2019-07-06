HAVILAND - Marjorie Townsend, 98, peacefully passed away July 4, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center. She was born March 7, 1921, in Emporia, to Verl and Florence (Knight) Davis. On January 29, 1944, she married Roscoe Binford Townsend in Nampa, Idaho. He preceded her in death on November 26, 1999.

Marjorie was a member of the Haviland Friends Church and Delta Kappa Gamma. She retired from teaching in 1986, after 35 years of teaching in Idaho, Kentucky, Iowa, and Kansas. Marjorie taught the last 18 years of her career in Mullinville and Haviland. She received a Life Certificate from Emporia State Teachers College and a Bachelor's Degree from William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

She is survived by sons, Chuck Townsend of Huber Heights, Ohio, Hal (Marie) Townsend of Martinez, California, and Gary (Barb) Townsend of Canby, Oregon; and daughter, Linda (Sheldon) Carpenter of Pratt; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at a later date at Haviland Friends Church.

Memorials may be made to Barclay College, in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt, KS 67124. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

