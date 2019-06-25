Richard Pratt

MCPHERSON - Richard L. Pratt, 77, died June 21, 2019. Memorial service: 10 a.m., Thursday, June 27, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to Multi-Community Diversified Services in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

