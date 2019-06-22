ALEX, Okla. -

Victor David Savage

Victor David Savage was born in Foraker, Osage County, Oklahoma June 14, 1939, to Leo David Savage and Ruth Arlene Strader and has one brother, Philip Leon Savage from Blanchard, OK.

Victor graduated from Blanchard High School before joining the Air Force stationed in Altus, OK where he met and married Judith Kay Jones October 3rd, 1964.

He is preceded in death by both parents and his wife, Judy. Victor and Judy had four children: Kevin Todd Savage, Kara Rachael Jennings, Lisa Renee Starbuck-Nipper and Christopher David Savage. Victor had six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren with another on the way.

Victor retired from The VA Hospital in Oklahoma City where he worked as a disability representative. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Victor had been ill for several months and passed away with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed. We take comfort in the fact that he is with our Heavenly Father and we will see him again one day.

