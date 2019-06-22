OLIVEHURST, Calif. - Eugene A. Simpson, 77, son of Arlie and Viola Simpson, died February 7, 2019.

Eugene A. Simpson

Graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1960. Served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1984.

Gene was survived by: his four children, Todd (Susan), Troy, Debbie, Warren (Wendy); four grandchildren; and sister, Millie Hastings.

Gene's interment is June 24th at 2 p.m. at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, KS with full military honors.