HARPER - Sandy Johnson, 68, passed away May 26, 2019. Survivors: husband, Tim; sons, Jeff and Steve Owen. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sandy Johnson Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

Sandy Johnson

HARPER - Sandy Johnson, 68, passed away May 26, 2019. Survivors: husband, Tim; sons, Jeff and Steve Owen. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sandy Johnson Memorial Nursing Scholarship.