MCPHERSON - Nancy Jean Sager, 77, of McPherson, Kansas, died February 7, 2019. Graveside service Thursday at McPherson Cemetery. Memorials to Chapter AY P.E.O. or McPherson Opera House in care of the Glidden - Edgier Funeral Home, 222 W Euclid St, McPherson, KS 67460.

Nancy Sager

MCPHERSON - Nancy Jean Sager, 77, of McPherson, Kansas, died February 7, 2019. Graveside service Thursday at McPherson Cemetery. Memorials to Chapter AY P.E.O. or McPherson Opera House in care of the Glidden - Edgier Funeral Home, 222 W Euclid St, McPherson, KS 67460.