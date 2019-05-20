KINGMAN - Mary Lou Weniger-Gangel, 65, died May 18, 2019. Visitation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, with a memorial service beginning at 7:30 p.m., both at Livingston Funeral Home. Survivors include two brothers and a sister.

