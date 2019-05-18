Sherry Louise Starks, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in Wichita. She was born March 20, 1954, in Hutchinson, to Nolan Parker and Joy Louise (Jones) Starks.

Sherry L. Starks

Sherry is survived by: siblings, Robert L. (Linda) Starks, John N. (Barbara) Starks, James W. (Elizabeth) Starks, Laura A. (Fernando) Castor, Christopher (Steven) Britton-Hawkins.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Nolan P. Starks Jr., Stephen E. Starks, and Gary A. Starks.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with the Reverend Dr. J. Ted Blakley officiating. The family requests no flowers.

Memorials are suggested to Sherry Starks Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

