Marquette -- Ronald G. Becker, 80, died May 3, 2019.

Survivors: wife, Verna; daughters, Peggy Hernandez, Patty Stock; brother, Jim Becker; 3 grandchildren.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 AM, Thursday, Marquette United Methodist Church.

Memorials: the church or charity of donor's choice c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.