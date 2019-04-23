Sterling -- Janet G. Amend, 84, of Sterling, passed away April 18, 2019 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, KS. She was born March 5, 1935 in rural Pratt County, KS, the daughter of Harold and Gladys Benton Arell. Janet attended high school in Alden and Sterling, and later graduated from Barton County Community College in Great Bend. She has resided in Sterling since 2006, formerly of Holyrood, KS. Janet worked at the Sterling Co-op, Sylvan Grove and Morrill High School and for USD 328 in Holyrood as school secretary for 31 years, retiring in 1996. She was baptized in 1955 in the Sterling Baptist Church. On January 29, 1953, Janet was united in marriage with Rex G. Amend in Las Vegas, NM. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2011. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Arell; sister, Benita Arell Thompson; and nephew, Ricky Arell. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bill and Gin Amend of El Dorado, KS; sister-in-law, Connie Green of Sterling; nieces, Susan Adams and husband Dave of Kanorado, KS, Karla Tillery of South Hutchinson, KS, Sharla Dolezal and husband Tony of Stafford, KS, Cindy Arell of Hutchinson, KS; and nephew, Tim Arell of Sterling, KS. Funeral service will be at 1:30 P.M., April 26, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Pastor Michael Gray officiating. Burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sterling Fire Department, Sterling High School Scholarship Fund or Donor's Choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

Janet G. Amend

Sterling -- Janet G. Amend, 84, of Sterling, passed away April 18, 2019 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, KS. She was born March 5, 1935 in rural Pratt County, KS, the daughter of Harold and Gladys Benton Arell. Janet attended high school in Alden and Sterling, and later graduated from Barton County Community College in Great Bend. She has resided in Sterling since 2006, formerly of Holyrood, KS. Janet worked at the Sterling Co-op, Sylvan Grove and Morrill High School and for USD 328 in Holyrood as school secretary for 31 years, retiring in 1996. She was baptized in 1955 in the Sterling Baptist Church. On January 29, 1953, Janet was united in marriage with Rex G. Amend in Las Vegas, NM. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2011. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Arell; sister, Benita Arell Thompson; and nephew, Ricky Arell. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bill and Gin Amend of El Dorado, KS; sister-in-law, Connie Green of Sterling; nieces, Susan Adams and husband Dave of Kanorado, KS, Karla Tillery of South Hutchinson, KS, Sharla Dolezal and husband Tony of Stafford, KS, Cindy Arell of Hutchinson, KS; and nephew, Tim Arell of Sterling, KS. Funeral service will be at 1:30 P.M., April 26, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with Pastor Michael Gray officiating. Burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sterling Fire Department, Sterling High School Scholarship Fund or Donor's Choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.





