Linda Carol Sallee Rosas, 73, of Hutchinson, died March 31, 2019, at her home. She was born January 5, 1946, in Hutchinson, to Russell Max and Billie Jean (Blair) Sallee.

Linda Rosas

Linda Carol Sallee Rosas, 73, of Hutchinson, died March 31, 2019, at her home. She was born January 5, 1946, in Hutchinson, to Russell Max and Billie Jean (Blair) Sallee.

She attended kindergarten in Hutchinson before moving with her family to St. John, where she graduated from St. John High School in 1964. Linda attended Wichita State University.

On November 13, 1976, she married her high school sweetheart, Luis A. Rosas. He died on November 13, 1997.

After fifteen years in Wichita, she moved to the Washington D.C. area where she became a dog obedience class instructor with the Canine Training Association and Maryland National Capitol Parks and Planning Commission, a dog behavior counselor for area humane societies and several breed rescue groups, as well as doing her own Rottweiler rescue work. She returned to the Hutchinson area in 1999.

Linda is survived by: brother, Dave Sallee, Hutchinson; niece, Margo (Williams) Blair; nephew, Jordan Sallee; great-niece, Allie; great-nephews, James and Marshall; and cousin, Richard (Diane) Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place and no service will be held. In her spirit and memory, hug a dog, preferably a big dog.

Memorials may be made to the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, Public Broadcast System, Kansas Honor Flight, Right to Die, or the Salvation Army, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

