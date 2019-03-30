ABBYVILLE - David Merle Cooper, 84, died March 25, 2019. He retired from Eaton Corporation. Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Abbyville Community Church. Visit Elliott Mortuary's web site for full obituary. Memorials may be made to David Merle Cooper Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS.

