Vera O'Neal, 89, of Hutchinson, died March 18, 2019, with her family by her side, at her daughter's home in Wichita. She was born August 3, 1929, in Bucklin, to Willie A and Rosa Jane (Fulton) Squire.

Vera O'Neal

Vera O'Neal, 89, of Hutchinson, died March 18, 2019, with her family by her side, at her daughter's home in Wichita. She was born August 3, 1929, in Bucklin, to Willie A and Rosa Jane (Fulton) Squire.

Vera graduated from Syracuse High School, Hutchinson Community College, and Wichita State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten for over 20 years at Partridge Grade School and Yoder Grade School. Vera was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joining the church in 1957.

On December 11, 1948, she married Milton O'Neal. He died July 18, 1997, after they shared almost 50 years of marriage.

Vera is survived by: children, Pam George (Darrel) of Blythewood, SC, Mike O'Neal (Pat) of Hutchinson, Pennie Epperson (Tim) of Wichita, Lori Douglas (Terry) of Rogers, AR; son-in-law, Andy Livermore; brother, Ron Squire; sister, Nell Lewis; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Peggy Lynnette Livermore; and two siblings.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 518 E. 43rd, Hutchinson, with Bishop Joshua Sant officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

