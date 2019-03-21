ULYSSES -- Maria Efren Valdez, 86, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation is Friday, March 22, 2019, 10 a.m. " 8 p.m. with an evening service at 6 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel, Ulysses. Funeral service is Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Maria Efren Valdez

