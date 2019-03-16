WICHITA - Patrick H. Thiessen was born on February 5, 1928, in Hutchinson, KS, and died March 7, 2019, in Augusta, Kansas.

Pat grew up in Hutch, then earned his AB and Law degrees at KU. Pat was commissioned a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army Judge Advocate General Corps, and worked at the Pentagon in the Defense Appellate Division. Pat returned to Hutch and practiced law until he was elected Reno County Attorney (1958-1960).

He moved his family to Wichita in 1960 where he entered the flour milling business with Ross Industries. Ross Industries sold to Cargill in 1974, with Pat becoming the manager for the Southwest Region of Cargill Flour Milling. He was active with the Millers National Federation, and, upon retirement, was awarded a life membership in recognition of his contribution to the milling industry. Pat was elected to the Wichita School Board and served as its President in 1969. He served on the Board of Elders for Eastminister Presbyterian Church. He was on the board of directors for Intrust Bank for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine (Larry) Ross Thiessen, and his sister, Lillian Love. He is survived by: his four children, Mark Thiessen, Evan Thiessen Stumpf, Chris Thiessen McDonnold, Anne Thiessen Owen; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private service. Patrick's family requests no flowers.

