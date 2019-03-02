Rosemary Herrmann

Kinsley - Rosemary Emma Herrmann, 91, passed away February 28, 2019, in Overland Park Kansas.

Rosemary was born February 13, 1928, in Kinsley, Kansas to Hugh and Ruth Peters Miller.

A longtime area resident, Rosemary was a realtor and farmwife. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and the altar society, Kinsley; volunteered for CASA, Great Bend; and was a member of PEO.

On January 29, 1948, she married Joseph Henry Herrmann in Kinsley, he preceded her in death on January 3, 1990.

Survivors include: two sons, Stephen Herrmann, Stow, MA and Joseph (Julie) Herrmann, Overland Park; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: two sons, Terrance Herrmann and Jerome Herrmann; a daughter, Judith Cross; two brothers, Quentin Miller and Jack Miller; a sister, Ruth Hirsh.

Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Kinsley with Father John Forkuoh presiding. Rosary will be Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Kinsley. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Kinsley.

Memorials may be given to CASA or St. Nicholas Catholic Church in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.

