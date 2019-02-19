Julia A. Cole

SALINA - Julia Ann Cole, 86, retired School Nutritionist, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019. Julia was born June 17, 1932, in Darlow, Ks. the daughter of Merle and Emma (Nicklaus) Harris.

On Oct. 4, 1953, she married Jack Cole in the Methodist Church in Mt. Hope, Ks. She is survived by: her husband, Jack of Salina, Ks; daughters, Amy (Gary) Fay of Salina, Ks., and Lisa (Chuck McCrea) Vsetecka of Colorado Springs, CO; brothers, John (Carol) Harris and Joe (Harriet) Harris; and sister, Amelia Lyon; three grandchildren, Justin, Nicholas, Julianna; three great-grandchildren, Addie, Briley, Bracen. She was preceded in death by: her son, Timothy; and two sisters, Audrey Stamback and Ellena Newton.

Services will be on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Mt. Hope, Ks. with Pastor Mark McMahan officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorial fund is with the Salvation Army in Salina, Ks.

Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mt. Hope, Ks.

