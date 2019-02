GREENSBURG - Barbara Hubert died February 15, 2019 at Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg. Born December 1, 1937, Yorktown, Texas to Richard and Lillie Schultz. Married Robert A. Hubert. Survivors: two sons, Larry Hubert, Robert G. Hubert; daughter, Cheryl Adams; five Grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Funeral 10:30 Friday, First United Methodist Church, Greensburg. Visitation 5:00-7:00 Thursday, Fleener Funeral Home. Memorials to the church.

Barbara Hubert

