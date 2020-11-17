November 17, 2020: SOAP #4002: 2Corinthians 7-10 Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 9:6 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. 7 Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. Observation: The […]

November 17, 2020: SOAP #4002: 2Corinthians 7-10

Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 9:6 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. 7 Each man should give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

Observation: The Bible is not just for one generation. What WAS good for the days of Paul IS good for the days of Leon. The Bible is not just for one continent. What WAS good for people in Corinth IS good for Leon in the USA. The Bible is not just for one people group. It WAS good for the tentmakers of Corinth. It WAS good for the Roman citizens. It WAS good for the early Christians. It IS good for the workers today. It IS good for the politicians of today. It IS good for all believers today.



Money truths in the Bible apply to the poor as much as to the wealthy. Wealthy people are encouraged to be generous. Poor people are encouraged to be generous. People in rich countries are encouraged to be generous. People in poor countries are encouraged to be generous.



God loves wealthy generous cheerful givers! God also loves poor generous givers!

Application: Generosity is not measured by how much is given, but by how much is left. Generosity may be a greater sacrifice to someone poor, but God loves a cheerful giver, and they will reap generously!

Prayer: Heavenly Father, no one can out give you! You are the greatest giver! Holy Spirit, show me how give and what to give. May the nature of my Father be seen in me. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!