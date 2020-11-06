November 6, 2020: SOAP #3991: Job 30; Psalm 120; Galatians 3,4 SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 3:11 Clearly no-one is justified before God by the law, because “The righteous will live by faith.” OBSERVATION: Everything Paul has written, brings us to one conclusion. There can be no justification for those trusting that living by the law will […]

November 6, 2020: SOAP #3991: Job 30; Psalm 120; Galatians 3,4

SCRIPTURE: Galatians (NIV) 3:11 Clearly no-one is justified before God by the law, because “The righteous will live by faith.”

OBSERVATION: Everything Paul has written, brings us to one conclusion. There can be no justification for those trusting that living by the law will make them good enough to meet God's requirements. To be justified, I must live by faith in what Christ accomplished for me on the cross. His death is the payment for my sins.

APPLICATION: Living by faith means that I am living CONFIDENT. I am not worried. Christ's death for my sins far exceeds my ability to keep the law. Living by faith means that I am living GRATEFUL. I am thankful that God did for me what I was unable to do for myself. Living by faith means that I am living LOVING JESUS! I honor Jesus not because I have to but because I want to"I love Him! Living by faith means that I am living OPEN. Everyone who knows me will know that Jesus lives inside.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, living by faith means that I am living JOYFUL! Being joyful is natural when I know I am walking with Jesus! Holy Spirit, help me spread your joy around. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!