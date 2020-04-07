April 07, 2020: SOAP #3778: 1Samuel 1-2; Psalm 66; 2Corinthians 7 Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 7:5 For when we came into Macedonia, this body of ours had no rest, but we were harassed at every turn"conflicts on the outside, fears within. 6 But God, who comforts the downcast, comforted us by the coming of Titus, 7 […]

April 07, 2020: SOAP #3778: 1Samuel 1-2; Psalm 66; 2Corinthians 7

Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 7:5 For when we cameinto Macedonia, this body of ours had no rest, but we were harassed at everyturn"conflicts on the outside, fears within. 6 But God, who comforts thedowncast, comforted us by the coming of Titus, 7 and not only by his coming butalso by the comfort you had given him. He told us about your longing for me,your deep sorrow, your ardent concern for me, so that my joy was greater thanever.

Observation: Inverse five we have a window into the soul of this great apostle Paul. We read in other scriptures about theconflicts he had in his ministry, but here he also mentioned the 'fears within.' This great apostle had some inner issues likethe rest of us.



How did God minister to his servant? Hedid not condemn him for walking in fear. He did not chastise him for his lack of faith. He sent comfort through Titus who alsocarried comfort in his reports about the believers back in Corinth. Note that the comfort came from God!

Application: Imust be aware that Christian leaders today, as the Apostle Paul in his day, needencouraging and comfort. Especially inthis day when the corona virus like a cloud is encircling the earth. Increase in ministry needs, lack of supplies,and quarantine limits add challenges to Christian leaders. God can use me to pray for them and encouragethem. I can pass along an encouraginggreeting from others. Through a letter,an email, a phone call, or even a personal visit God can use me to bring joy totheir hearts.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, as you used your servantTitus to minister to your servant Paul, use me to impart your comfort, strength,and encouragement to the Christian leaders with whom I have contact. HolySpirit, touch through me, I pray. Amen

