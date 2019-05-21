It was a bad day. We all have them. The good thing is that tomorrow comes, eventually, and we get another chance. Here is a favorite quote by American author (and mother of a US President) Rose Kennedy: 'Birds sing after a storm; why shouldn't people feel as free to delight in whatever sunlight remains […]

It was a bad day.

We all have them. The good thing is that tomorrow comes, eventually, and we get another chance.

Here is a favorite quote by American author (and mother of a US President) Rose Kennedy: 'Birds sing after a storm; why shouldn't people feel as free to delight in whatever sunlight remains to them?'

So here's my attempt to look at both sides of the coin, or the sunshine that remained, following a not so good day.

We received a lot of rain Monday. If you're a farmer, who needed to plant or eventually harvest some wheat, that wasn't so great. However, if you grow native grass on a ranch, then it was a good thing.

I started my day with a bicycle ride and a flat just south of Iuka. After some difficulties getting the hand air pump to work properly and also locating the correct size of tube, I eventually made it back on the road. No, I didn't ride the 20 miles as planned, but I did arrive back home without another flat.

Yesterday, I left a favorite umbrella in Macksville following an assessment there. Fortunately, I had another umbrella in the car, so the paperwork didn't get all wet back in Pratt, where it was raining when I returned.

Sometime on Monday morning, the UPS guy delivered two heavy-duty metal shelves which my wife had ordered online. He plopped the shelves down so they leaned against front porch, a perfect location for the cardboard containers to soak up water all day long. The positive side? The shelves didn't fall over on either of us or drop on anybody's toes when we moved them into the garage late last night.

Perhaps the most important thing to do on a bad day is to keep your sense of humor. If you lose that, a bad day may very well turn into a terrible one.

If you woke up this morning, don't forget to listen for the birds.