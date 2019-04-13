April 13, 2019: SOAP #3418: 1Samuel 14; 1Chronicles 4; 2Corinthians 13 Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 13:4 For to be sure, he was crucified in weakness, yet he lives by God's power. Likewise, we are weak in him, yet by God's power we will live with him to serve you. Observation: Jesus submitted Himself to crucifixion. It […]

April 13, 2019: SOAP #3418: 1Samuel 14; 1Chronicles 4; 2Corinthians 13



Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 13:4 For to be sure, he wascrucified in weakness, yet he lives by God's power. Likewise, we are weak inhim, yet by God's power we will live with him to serve you.

Observation: Jesussubmitted Himself to crucifixion. It wasthe fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies and law. He fulfilled everything perfectly! He did not fight back; He did notresist. He made Himself weak and allowedthe sins of the world to be placed upon Him and died in our place as a sinnerwould die! Oh, BUT WHEN HE ROSE"He rosefrom the dead in power. He did notappear to the disciples as someone who had been recently crucified! He appeared as a healthy, well-fit man. He had them touch him; he ate with them; buthe appeared through locked doors and rose into the heavens. Truly he had come alive by God's power. He lives by God's power.

Application: I amweak and unable to accomplish what God desires. I died with Christ, and now have His resurrected life living in me! The purpose of God's life within me is tomake me a better servant for others. Itwas 'God's power' in Jesus, and it must be 'God's power' in me.

Prayer: Lord Jesus, in my flesh I consider myselfweak. I am to live like you, yet Icannot do it! Only you can live yourlife! Live your life in me, I pray. Speak through me, touch through me, use mefor your glory. Amen

Pastor Leon

