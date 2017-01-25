Almost as certain as death and taxes, a busy week of basketball is all but guaranteed for high school teams across Kansas in late January, as several mid-season tournaments are hosted throughout the state. Newton's own invitational tournament, with the 41st iteration set to start at the high school this afternoon, is a big deal locally and the prestige will only be amplified this year because of the quality of competition in 2017. Seven of the eight teams in the NIT field come in with winning records, and five of those teams (Olathe Northwest, Andover Central, Bishop Carroll, Bishop Miege and the host Railers) are currently ranked by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, with Shawnee Mission Northwest recently falling out of the top 10 polls...