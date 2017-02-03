PEABODY - Children, teenagers and the young at heart have a new place to gather in Peabody. Frank Davis recently opened Warrior Game Stop at 127 N. Walnut in Peabody. "It was a lot bigger job than I thought," Davis said. It took months of elbow grease to refurbish the building into the beginning of Davis' vision of a place for students to come after school is done for the day. "I just started doing a little at a time, then finally, after two and a half months, it started falling together," Davis said...