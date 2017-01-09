There's a new tax in Kansas that, in Miguel Raymundo's view, harms local business. Raymundo manages "The Spot," a "Vape Shop" on East First Street. The business specilaizes in electronic cigarettes. The tax was passed in 2015, a 20 cents per milliliter of "consumable material." According to watchdog.org, the tax led prices on the material to go from around $10 per bottle in Topeka to $16.60. The increase, according to Raymundo, in his shop was similar. The same size bottle now costs $16.99. "I think people will, possibly, start making their own e-liquids and stop coming to the shop because they don't want to pay that ridiculous amount of tax," Raymundo said There are recipes for making "e-liquids" online - and each starts with a warning: wear protective gear...