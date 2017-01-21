A personal approach is central to the care offered at Bethesda Home retirement community in Goeseel, something it was commended for by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services in 2016, and that philosophy extends from building administration all the way to the numerous volunteers who help make the quality of services provided possible. With a number of individuals routinely volunteering their time at Bethesda, that assistance goes a long way in helping provide the compassionate care the staff strives for, and can come in the form of something as simple as visiting with the residents on campus...