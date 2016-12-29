Earlier this year Scott Metzler, now chief of the Newton Fire/EMS department, was projecting around four percent call growth for the department. That, however, is not happening. The department is taking more calls, but the growth has slowed. Metzler said, with a few days of 2016 remaining, that growth will be around two percent. The statistics for 2016 are a kind of mixed bag, and they are not complete - but there is good news. Despite recent fires - a fire contained quickly in a downtown business and the loss of Bonnie Tandoc's home in Walton included - the number of building fires is projected to be down...