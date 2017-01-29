The internationally acclaimed South African male a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo's tour to promote its latest album will include Bethel College. Ladysmith performs as part of the Hesston-Bethel Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in Memorial Hall. This is Ladysmith's second local appearance - it was last on the HBPA stage in 2010. Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers, Ladysmith's first studio recording in five years, was recently nominated for a GrammyÂ® Award in the Best World Music Album category...