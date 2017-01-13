It was 57 years ago, at least just about 57 years ago, that Martin Luther King Jr. spoke on the stage of Memorial Hall on the campus of Bethel College. The day, Jan. 21, 1960, fell in the middle of the civil rights movement. It was a Thursday, and NASA launched a monkey into space on the Little Joe 1B. While that was going on, Bethel College students and members of the surrounding communities packed Memorial Hall to hear King deliver an address, part of a series of speeches on campus that fall. Randy Harmison, a retired engineer and Bethel alumnus, was one of those students...