At a recent Newton City Commission meeting, Regional Manager at KemperSports Management Chris Touhey both summarized and celebrated some of Sand Creek Station Golf Course's positive 2016 accomplishments. KemperSports uses two surveys at Sand Creek Station: the National Golf Foundation's Annual Survey and their own customer survey, which is called TrueReview. According to Touhey, TrueReview is a proprietary customer program that KemperSports uses at its daily fee golf courses and certain resorts. In the TrueReview program, if Sand Creek Station gets a customer's email in their point of sale, that customer will receive a message containing a thank you and a request for them to fill out a survey...